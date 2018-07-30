Jill: Scattered showers and storms this week

Scattered showers and storms will remain possible through the early evening hours and then wane a bit overnight. Strong storms remain possible during the next couple of hours. Lightning, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall will be the primary threats.

More showers and storms will develop on Tuesday morning, especially east of I-65. Scattered showers and storms will develop across central Alabama on Tuesday afternoon. The coverage will be greater and up to 60%. Temperatures will be held back a few more degrees.

More of the same is expected on Wednesday and the greatest coverage of rain and storms sets up along I-59/20 and points eastward. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s.

Rain coverage will be up to 50% on Thursday and mainly east of I-65. The weather may cooperate for those going to the Barons game or to see Pentatonix play at Oak Mountain. 50% rain and storm coverage continues on Friday and Saturday and then backs off a bit by Sunday.

This type of pattern could result in localized flooding at some point this week. We will be the first to alert you if this threat increases and where.

