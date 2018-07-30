Cord-cutting 101: How to quit cable for online streaming video

Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Chromecast, the wildly popular streaming dongle, doesn’t have a remote or on-screen menu, but it letsyou use your smartphone or tabletto “cast” content at your TV, and it’s constantlybeing updated with new supported apps for streaming. The latest version of the device, the Chromecast Ultra, takes everything handy about earlier models but adds 4K resolution as well as HDR, with both Dolby Vision and HDR10 supported. If that’s too rich for your blood, the HD Chromecast is just half the price and offers virtually all the same functionality, besides 4K and HDR. While the Chromecast is one of our favorite ways for quick and dirty streaming, search is still relatively limited via the Google Home app, and those who want to be able to exchangetheir phone or tabletfor a more prominent interface on the big screen will want to go with one of the more traditional streaming boxes on our list. That said, much like the Fire TV’s relationship with Alexa, the Chromcast is probably going to be the ideal choice for Android users or those deeply ingrained into the Google ecosystem — especially Google Home.

Round upyour video streaming services

Now that you’ve gotten all of the hardware you’ll need, it’s time to considerwhich streaming services will best meet your entertainment needs.We suggest aiming to strike a balance between variety and cost.

There is one thing to consider before we get to the services themselves: Once you’re subscribed to more than a few streaming services, keeping track of what’s available where can begin to become a problem. Fortunately, there are solutions. If you’ve got an iOS device or a fourth-generation Apple TV or Apple TV 4K, Apple has an app that is simply named TV that allows you to search and navigate movies and TV shows across 60 different streaming services. If you prefer Android, Google has an offering of its own in its Play Movies & TV app. While this started out as just another place to buy movies and TV shows, Google added a feature that shows you what streaming service movies and shows are available on, even if Google doesn’t sell that particular show or movie. Most of the services below should be supported by both Apple and Google in their respective apps, with the caveat that Netflix isn’t currently searchable via Google Play Movies & TV.

An obvious choice, and one that is nearly essential to any cord-cutting list, Netflix’s streaming servicecosts $8 for the basic plan (one stream at a time, no HD or UHD content), $10 for the standard plan (up to two simultaneous streams, includes HD video) and extends up to $14 per month for a premium planthat allows up to four users at once, with the added bonus of access to 4K content with HDR. Netflix’s catalog is loaded with full TV series from other networks (past seasons only), scores of movies both licensed and produced in-house, and hit original series likeStranger Things, Marvel’s Luke Cage, Sacred Games, and so many more,all of which come commercial free.

While Amazon’s Prime video service can occasionally cross over into Netflix’s catalog, it does have exclusive rights toa host of classic HBO series like The Sopranos andOz, along with its own critically acclaimed original series like Mozart in the Jungle andTheMarvelous Mrs. Maisel. The service has been working hard to close the gap with Netflix and beyond, including the addition of bundles like Showtime and Starz networks at reduced prices with a Prime account, along with a good selection of streaming content available in both 4K and HDR.The companyalso offers video on demand, allowing youto rent or buy newer movies and TV shows. Finally, Amazon has introduced a new monthly plan for $13 per month. If you tend to do much shopping at Amazon at all, however, Prime’s free 2-day shipping makes the $99/year subscription a much better deal.

The only choice out of the top three that playscommercials, Hulu is best loved for itsselection ofcurrent seasons of popularTV shows, most of which show up on the site soon after their original air date. For those who want to have their cake and eat it, Hulu also offers a luxurious, commercial-free way to stream itsgrowing catalog of originalshows, network content, and movies for just $4 more a month — well worth it if you’re leaving behind the bonds of cable.

Hulu also recently threw its hat into the live TV streaming ring. The $40/month plan nabs you over 50 channels of live TV (depending on your region)and includes all the VOD content you’d get with a regular Hulu subscription, to boot. We get more in-depth in this service and how it compares to the likes of SlingTV, PlayStation Vue, and others in the Streaming TV section below.

Those who love HBO will want to put HBO Nowhigh on the list. While its $15/month price point is the most expensive on-demand service on our list, that comes with the benefit of seeing all of the service’s latest shows, including Game of Thrones, Westworld, Silicon Valley, Veep,and more, all at the same time they appear on the traditional service. Add to that a cascade of past classics, from Sopranosto Deadwood, newer movie releases, andvirtuallyeverything on the network anytime on demand.

CBS’ premium network Showtime has made its own move into the stand-alone streaming game, calling its new streaming service simply (and confusingly) Showtime. As the name suggests, you’ll get virtually all the benefits of being a subscriber of Showtime’s cable version for $11 per month, and the service has also made deals to bundle with both Hulu and Amazon Prime at a reduced cost of $9 per month.

Anon-demand version of much of CBS’ network programming is also offered on CBS All Access, which will run you $6 per month.

It’s important to note, however, that the more you spread out your selection, the closer you’ll come to matchingthat dastardlycable bill every month. If you’re looking to save real bucks, choosing just two or three of our highlighted services should probably be your goal.

In addition to these choices, ESPN, Nickelodeon, and other networks and platforms areexpected to follow suit soon.

WebTV — the final piece of the puzzle

Perhaps the biggest enabler for those aiming to quit cable for good — without giving up live TV — is the growing list of live TV streaming services that have become available in the last few years, all of which come with free trial periods and no contracts. There are several out there, each with its own advantages (and disadvantages). We’ve got a detailed comparison piece that breaks down each of these services in finer detail, but there’s a general overview for each below.

Sling TV offers two base channel monthly packages: Sling Orange ($25) and Sling Blue ($25). Sling Orange offers popular channels like ESPN, but is limited to a single stream— meaning subscribers can only view on one device at a time. Sling Blue offers many of the same channels as Orange along with a whole lot more, but is also missing some key channels, ESPN among them. On the flip side, Sling Blue offers NFL RedZone, a must-have channel for NFL fans. Viewers can sign up for both packages and get a discount, bringing the total to $40 per month.

Apart from the basic packages, $5 add-on packslike News Extra, Kids Extra, and other bundlescan be added on top.There’s even a respectable selection of movies for rent in HD for $4 each. While the picture may not be quite as reliable as cable or satellite TV (often dependent upon your device), Sling TV is affordable and easy to use, and the reliability has improvedsince launch.

In addition to the channel package add-ons, Sling TV also offers premium add-ons,including live and on-demand HBO programming for $15/month on top of your base package, the same price as the HBO Now standalone app. You can find out more in our new Sling TV hands-on guide.

Sony’s PlayStation Vueservice has moved fromits PlayStation 3 and PS4 bondsto include Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV support.While Vue’sslew of channels makes it much more comprehensive, its base packages are a biggerinvestment than Sling TV, starting at $45 per month and moving up to $50, and $60, and $80 tiers. Vue has also ditched itsSlim packages, which were cheaper, but didn’t offer local channels. In other words, PS Vue is a pricey affair.

Vue does offer ESPN’s glut of channelswith thepackages available nationwide, as opposed to being resigned to just a few cities. On the other hand, the service also recently lost the rights to Viacom-owned channels like Comedy Central, MTV, and Spike. The service tried to lessen the sting by adding channels like BBC America and NBA TV, but the threat of potentially losing key channels could serve as a warning to potential customers. Since the packages are complicated and often in flux, we also suggest you check out the PlayStation Vue website to see the current offerings.

AT&T’s DirecTV Now was officially unveiled on November 28 with a launch date of November 30. Like PlayStation Vue, this service is closer to old-fashioned cable than Sling TV, and offers four different programming packages.