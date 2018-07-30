How to help teens with peer pressures this school year

Compact 20/20 is continuing their “be the excuse” campaign to help parents be aware of what peer pressures their child faces once school starts.

The whole purpose of the campaign is to inform parents so that they can have those important conversations with their child about what they should do if they are faced with being offered drugs or alcohol.

The name “be the excuse” comes from encouraging parents to tell their child that they can always blame on them if they don’t know how to turn something down or to get out of a bad situation.

Alan Miller with Compact 20/20 says that parents can find tips and ways to help your child on the Compact 20/20 social media pages. “That is a really important way that parents can step in and be a source of protection for their child even when they are not there,” Miller explains.

Having these conversations with your child before they are faced with drugs or alcohol is important, so together you can plan how to get out of the situation.

