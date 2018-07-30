How to help teens with peer pressures this school year

DCH Regional Medical Center is the first hospital in central and west Alabama to offer a new targeted biopsy of the prostate. Prostate biopsy, the most reliable way to detect prostate cancer, is a challenge using conventional methods. To obtain a sample from a suspicious lesion in the prostate, the urologist inserts an ultrasound probe into the patient’s rectum.More >>
Montevallo police say there has been an arrest made in a deadly hit-and-run.More >>
Compact 20/20 is continuing their “be the excuse” campaign to help parents be aware of what peer pressures their child faces once school starts.More >>
Scattered showers and storms will remain possible through the early evening hours and then wane a bit overnight. Strong storms remain possible during the next couple of hours.More >>
Temperatures are generally in the 80s and a few locations will top off in the lower 90s this afternoon. Clouds continue to grow and scattered showers and storms are forming and slowly tracking northeast with time. Threats today include lightning, gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall.More >>
