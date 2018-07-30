Great white shark caught off beach - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Great white shark caught off beach

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) - Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island.

Inside, a 6-foot-long great white shark was showing off its teeth and moving about, very much alive.

Lorello had caught the fish Sunday morning three-quarters of a mile from Misquamicut Beach. The shark was on the boat for less than 10 minutes, and then quickly released back into the water.

Lorello's photos and videos of the brief catch on Facebook have been shared over 23,000 times. One of the videos shows the shark thrashing on board the boat as crewmembers approach it to send it back into the Atlantic. Lorello says he thinks the fish was about 400 to 500 pounds, and has "never experienced" anything like this in his two decades as a fisherman.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

