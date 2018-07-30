Fentanyl maker joins lawsuit to block Nevada execution plan - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fentanyl maker joins lawsuit to block Nevada execution plan

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This Nov. 10, 2016, file photo released by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows the newly completed execution chamber at Ely State Prison in Ely, Nev.
(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A maker of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl (FEN'-tah-nil) has joined a bid to block Nevada from using its product in the first execution in the state in more than 12 years.

Over objections from a state attorney, Hikma Pharmaceuticals won permission in court on Monday to intervene in New Jersey-based Alvogen's lawsuit opposing the use of one of its drugs, the sedative midazolam (mid-AHZ'-uh-lam).

Hikma attorney Kristen Martini told a judge the companies share "common questions of law and fact" in contentions that Nevada improperly obtained their drugs for the planned lethal injection of Scott Raymond Dozier.

His execution had been scheduled July 11, but the judge put it on hold, at least temporarily.

The Nevada Supreme Court has agreed to quickly consider an appeal of the delay.

