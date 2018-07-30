2-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Sumter Co. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

2-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Sumter Co.

SUMTER COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A 2-year-old boy died Saturday night when he was hit by a car near York in Sumter County.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Sumter County 2.

The driver of the 2009 Chevrolet Lumina, who hit the child, was not hurt.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

