Jill: Showers and storms become scattered Monday afternoon

Temperatures are generally in the 80s and a few locations will top off in the lower 90s Monday afternoon. Clouds continue to grow and scattered showers and storms are forming and slowly tracking northeast with time. Threats today include lightning, gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall.



Showers and storms will be ongoing this evening and then tend to fade away overnight.



More showers and storms develop on Tuesday morning, especially east of I-65. Scattered showers and storms develop across central Alabama on Tuesday afternoon. The coverage will be greater and up to 60 percent. Temperatures will be held back a few more degrees.



More of the same on Wednesday and the greatest coverage of rain and storms sets up along I-20/I-59 and points eastward. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s.



Rain coverage will be up to 50 percent on Thursday and mainly east of I-65. The weather may cooperate for those going to the Barons game or to see Pentatonix play at Oak Mountain.



50 percent rain and storm coverage continues on Friday and Saturday and then backs off a big by Sunday.



This type of pattern could result in localized flooding at some point this week. We will be the first to alert you if this threat increases and where.



Keep an eye to the sky today!

