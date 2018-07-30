Watch the teaser for Lindsay Lohan's Vanderpump Rules-style reality show

In this age or reboots and revivals, it feels like modern TV has already remade all the great TV shows of old, but there were still a few gems that remained unexploited... until now.

In this age or reboots and revivals, it feels like modern TV has already remade all the great TV shows of old, but there were still a few gems that remained unexploited... until now.

All In The Family and The Jeffersons reboots could be on the way!

What does it mean for the show's future?

Orange Is the New Black finally gave fans what they've wanted... But now what?



By Liam Mathews,

The rumors are true: as previously hinted, Lindsay Lohan is returning to reality TV.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, MTV is planning a Vanderpump Rules-style reality show that will follow the Mean Girls actress/tabloid fixture and the presumably very dramatic staff of the Lohan Beach House, a resort Lohan co-owns on the Grecian island of Mykonos, as they work and have interpersonal crises. MTV via EW released a short teaser for the show that features Lohan saying "I've joined the MTV family and I'm Lindsay Lohan" while tropical house music plays.

The series will be produced by unscripted powerhouse Bunim/Murray, which also produces Keeping Up with the Kardashians and produced Living Lohan, the 2008 series that profiled Lohan's family.

LiLo's last reality show was 2014's Lohan, which aired on OWN and documented her life after leaving rehab. Lohan hasn't acted much in recent years and has been living in Dubai. She'll be making her return to acting later this year in a British series called Sick Note with Nick Frost and Rupert Grint.

The series does not yet have an official title (the working title is Lohan Beach Club) or premiere date.

