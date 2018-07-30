State Dept. announces $113 million in initiatives in Asia - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

State Dept. announces $113 million in initiatives in Asia

WASHINGTON (AP) - The State Department is announcing $113 million in investment initiatives in Asia focusing on digital economy, energy and infrastructure.

In remarks to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Forum in Washington Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the investments represent America's engagement in the region and dedication to promoting independence there.

The announcement comes as fears are escalating of an all-out trade war between the U.S. and China over import tariffs.

A more confrontational approach to China has been central to the Trump administration's policy in Asia.

Early in his presidency, Donald Trump pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, a key free trade deal in the region.

Pompeo says despite withdrawing from the deal, American companies are continuing to advance U.S. economic interests in the region.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

    Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

    Monday, July 30 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-07-30 11:09:30 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-07-30 15:51:38 GMT
    Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a fundraiser to raise funds for orphans and children in Malawi.More >>
    Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a fundraiser to raise funds for orphans and children in Malawi.More >>

  • Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million

    Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million

    Monday, July 30 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-07-30 12:39:47 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-07-30 15:51:36 GMT
    A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people. (Source: Charlie Riedel/AP)A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people. (Source: Charlie Riedel/AP)

    A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

    More >>

    A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

    More >>

  • 5 relatives dead in murder-suicide; 3 at Texas nursing home

    5 relatives dead in murder-suicide; 3 at Texas nursing home

    Saturday, July 28 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-07-28 22:57:28 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-07-30 15:51:32 GMT
    (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP). Robstown Chief of Police Erasmo Flores speaks at a news conference, Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Robstown, Texas. Texas authorities say five people have been killed following separate shootings that i...(Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP). Robstown Chief of Police Erasmo Flores speaks at a news conference, Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Robstown, Texas. Texas authorities say five people have been killed following separate shootings that i...
    Police are trying to determine a motive after they said a man fatally shot four family members at two locations, including his father and stepfather inside a Texas nursing home before killing himself there too.More >>
    Police are trying to determine a motive after they said a man fatally shot four family members at two locations, including his father and stepfather inside a Texas nursing home before killing himself there too.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly