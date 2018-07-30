US pending home sales rose 0.9 percent in June - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

US pending home sales rose 0.9 percent in June

By JOSH BOAK
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - More Americans signed contracts to purchase homes in June compared to May, but the volume of pending sales has slipped over the past year.

The National Association of Realtors said Monday that its pending home sales index rose 0.9 percent last month to 106.9. But on a yearly basis, pending home sales have fallen 2.5 percent.

There are signs that home-buying has stalled in recent months due to the mix of rising prices, higher mortgage rates and a dearth of sales listings.

On a monthly basis, pending sales increased in all four geographic regions: Northeast, Midwest, South and West. But pending sales have also tumbled in all four regions during the past year, especially in the Northeast and West where homes are generally more expensive.

Pending sales are a barometer of home purchases that are completed a month or two later.

After months of steady gains, the housing market has shown evidence of stalling.

The Realtors said last week that completed sales of existing homes fell 0.6 percent in June from the prior month and 2.2 percent over the past 12 months. The median sales price rose 5.2 percent over the past year to $276,900, about double the pace of wage gains.

Sales of newly built homes tumbled 5.3 percent in June, while ground breakings also fell, according to the Commerce Department.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bodycam video released in fatal police shooting of black man

    Bodycam video released in fatal police shooting of black man

    Monday, July 30 2018 12:19 AM EDT2018-07-30 04:19:12 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-07-30 16:00:29 GMT
    (Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...(Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...
    Officials in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.More >>
    Officials in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.More >>

  • Caesars launching sports betting in New Jersey, Mississippi

    Caesars launching sports betting in New Jersey, Mississippi

    Monday, July 30 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-07-30 11:09:36 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-07-30 16:00:26 GMT
    Two Atlantic City casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment will start taking sports bets this week, and another two in Mississippi will do so in mid-August.More >>
    Two Atlantic City casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment will start taking sports bets this week, and another two in Mississippi will do so in mid-August.More >>

  • The Latest: Minnesota prosecutor shouted down over shooting

    The Latest: Minnesota prosecutor shouted down over shooting

    Monday, July 30 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-07-30 15:39:36 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-07-30 16:00:23 GMT
    (Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...(Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...
    The head of the Minneapolis police union says that body-camera video proves two officers were justified in using deadly force in the fatal shooting of a black man.More >>
    The head of the Minneapolis police union says that body-camera video proves two officers were justified in using deadly force in the fatal shooting of a black man.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly