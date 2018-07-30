Rogue Tavern: Watermelon, Prosciutto and Goat Cheese Salad - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Rogue Tavern: Watermelon, Prosciutto and Goat Cheese Salad

Watermelon, Prosciutto and Goat Cheese Salad

Ingredients:

2 Heirloom Tomatoes 
1 Diced Watermelon 
Local Goat Cheese 
Prosciutto Sliced Thinly 

Directions:

Cut Tomatoes into wedges and Season w/ Salt and Pepper 
Cut Watermelon into dices 
Crumble Goat Cheese 
Toss all ingredients except Goat Cheese with a little olive Oil and Apple Cider vinegar 
Then Top with Goat Cheese 
Drizzle Balsamic Glaze  

