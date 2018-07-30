Rogue Tavern: Watermelon, Prosciutto and Goat Cheese Salad

Ingredients:

2 Heirloom Tomatoes

1 Diced Watermelon

Local Goat Cheese

Prosciutto Sliced Thinly

Directions:

Cut Tomatoes into wedges and Season w/ Salt and Pepper

Cut Watermelon into dices

Crumble Goat Cheese

Toss all ingredients except Goat Cheese with a little olive Oil and Apple Cider vinegar

Then Top with Goat Cheese

Drizzle Balsamic Glaze

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.