Rogue Tavern: Watermelon, Prosciutto and Goat Cheese Salad

Ingredients:
2 Heirloom Tomatoes
1 Diced Watermelon
Local Goat Cheese
Prosciutto Sliced Thinly
Directions:
Cut Tomatoes into wedges and Season w/ Salt and Pepper
Cut Watermelon into dices
Crumble Goat Cheese
Toss all ingredients except Goat Cheese with a little olive Oil and Apple Cider vinegar
Then Top with Goat Cheese
Drizzle Balsamic Glaze
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.