DCH Regional Medical Center offers new prostate biopsy to catch cancer

DCH Regional Medical Center is the first hospital in central and west Alabama to offer a new targeted biopsy of the prostate.



Prostate biopsy, the most reliable way to detect prostate cancer, is a challenge using conventional methods. To obtain a sample from a suspicious lesion in the prostate, the urologist inserts an ultrasound probe into the patient’s rectum. The urologist can only visualize the prostate on an ultrasound image on a monitor.



“It’s hard to see the whole prostate, and even harder to locate a tumor with a biopsy needle using only an ultrasound probe,” said Dr. Matthew Thom, a urologist with West Alabama Urology Associates. “The new UroNav fusion biopsy system overlays MRI images that were made before the biopsy with ultrasound images we’re capturing during the procedure.”



Hospital officials said the computer program merges or fuses the MRI and ultrasound images to give the urologist a view of the prostate that allows him to target the biopsy needle to the suspicious lesion.



The UroNav fusion biopsy system combines electromagnetic tracking and navigation, like the GPS in your car.



Medical experts believe this A more accurate way to help catch the beginning prostate cancer stages, increasing the chances of treating it before it spreads.



Other than skin cancer, prostate cancer has become the most common form of cancer in American men and the second-leading cause of cancer death in this population.



For more information about MRI/ultrasound fusion, visit www.UroNavDCH.com.



