Mickey: Rain chances climb this week

We begin our last Monday morning in July with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s to 70s.

Today look for variably cloudy skies with a chance of isolated showers in the afternoon to evening and highs in the low 90s...and a SW wind around 5-10 mph. We have a 30-percent chance of rain today.

Look for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a chance of isolated showers, lows near 73 with south winds around 5 mph.

Our rain chances pick up Tuesday through the end of the workweek.

While we could see some isolated strong storms this week, we are not expecting an outbreak of severe storms. Tuesday through the weekend, look for highs to top out in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. With the rainfall, the muggy air will be back, but at least we stay out of the 90s.

You may escape the rainfall today, but keep that umbrella close by for the rest of the week.

