LeBron James says I Promise School opening is 'one of the greatest' moments of his life

LeBron James has accomplished a lot throughout his career, but he says opening a public elementary school in Akron might be his most significant feat.

"Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life when we open the #IPROMISE School," James tweeted.

The jitters before the first day of school are real right now!!! Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life when we open the #IPROMISE School. This skinny kid from Akron who missed 83 days of school in the 4th grade had big dreams... https://t.co/PwmRaHRfng — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

big dreams for the kids in Akron to give them everything they could need to find their passion, give back to our community and change the world!! This school is that. The people are that. Akron is that. @LJFamFoundation we've always done it big — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

and it doesn't get bigger than opening day tomorrow (until the next thing we dream of ??) I'm so unbelievably proud and excited to see my kids, my home, and the 330 tomorrow. THANK YOU! Let's get it. Let’s go ???? @IPROMISESchool #WeAreFamily #IPROMISE — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

The LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools will open the I Promise School doors to its inaugural class on Monday.

The I Promise School takes some of the area's at-risk children and offers them an education environment full of support and learning for the students and their families.

"Everything that these kids are going through, the drugs, the violence, the guns, everything that they're going through as kids, I know," James said in a video posted on social media. "And for me to be in a position where I have the resources, I have the finance, I have the people, I have the structure, and I have the city around me; why not? Why not continue to do great things when you can help the youth."

The school will initially hold 240 third and fourth grade students. It is expected hold grades first through eighth by 2022.

The LeBron James Family Foundation currently serves more than 1,300 students with various programs, support, and mentors throughout the Akron area.

A grand opening ceremony featuring remarks from LeBron James will take place at the school located at 400 West Market Street at approximately 3 p.m.

