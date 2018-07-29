JeffCo man's beach trip goes viral, fund for new wheelchair started

A Jefferson County man with cerebral palsy visited the beach for the first time, all because of wheelchair that made it possible for him to travel on the sand.

David Thomas is 36 years old, and his story has gone viral. He said his pastor and friends made it possible for him to rent a new wheelchair so he could enjoy Panama City Beach last week. He said the attention and support he's received after this video was released have been overwhelming.

But now, he's home from vacation and back to reality.

David's current wheelchair is in major need of some TLC. He's had it for several years, and he said it's basically falling apart. And that would make sense since it's his only means of getting around.

David rides 16 miles a week to church, and that's not including errands and other activities.

"It's leaning from side to side, I have to pray that I don't fall out when I'm crossing the street," he said. "But I'm holding on, as you can see!"

David's friends have started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for a new wheelchair.

He said he hopes his story shows people that anything is possible if you put God first.

"Don't let your disability hide your ability," said David.

