FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain chances this week

FIRST ALERT FOR INCREASING RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK: We will start off with temps in the 60s and 70s Monday morning, but you will notice more of a muggy feel to the air. A southerly flow will bring an increase in moisture, more clouds and a chance for a few isolated pop-up showers, even prior to lunchtime. If you need to finish a big outdoor project before the next heavy rain, I would try to finish tomorrow. The chance for showers and storms will increase tomorrow night and rain and storms will be likely on Tuesday. We will catch some breaks; however, storms will bring locally heavy downpours, the risk of lighting, and gusty winds. There is a marginal severe risk for areas to the northwest Monday night.

Keep the umbrella on the out the door checklist for Wednesday and Thursday. Each day will feature more clouds and a good chance of storms and showers. New data suggests the better coverage of storms may be over eastern areas on Wednesday. The setup will favor the possibility of rain development during the mornings, afternoons and overnight. So while it won’t rain all the time, I would keep an eye to the sky for a developing downpour throughout the day. A strong storm can’t be ruled out however no organized severe weather is expected. Temperatures will be lower throughout the week but it’s going to feel steamy at times because of the increase in moisture.

LATE WEEK AND THE WEEKEND: By the weekend, a ridge of high pressure will build in and this will set the stage for the more typical summer setup. We will have hot and humid days, with storms and showers popping up in the afternoon hours and during the peak heating. Highs by the weekend will be in the upper 80s. I will be posting some updates on our WBRC First Alert Weather App and be sure to check in with us at 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m. for more specifics on rain chances and temperatures for the next seven days.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.