Work Week Forecast: Keep your umbrella nearby

Rain is back in the mix this week.

The wet weather won't start immediately, so if there's anything you need to get done this week outdoors then Monday is your best bet.

There's a chance rain could move in Monday afternoon, especially for the western part of the state, but come Tuesday there's little doubt you'll stay dry. Tuesday's rain won't be steady, but it's possibly to rain for long periods, not necessarily just in the afternoon.

The rainy forecast remains for the rest of the week.

Wednesday's chances favor the eastern side of the state, but there's a 60 percent chance in our area. On Thursday, chances span the entire area and rain is possible all day. Friday and Saturday each have a 60 percent chance.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.