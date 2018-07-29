14-year-old B'ham girl shot Saturday says she's blessed to be alive

Sen and Frazier were in their car when they heard gunshots (Source: WBRC)

The 14-year-old girl shot in broad daylight in Birmingham was just one of multiple shootings in Birmingham and the surrounding area Saturday.

Markeila Frazier said she's a bit sore, but she considers herself lucky. She and her godmother were inside their car talking to friends Saturday morning when they heard gunshots.

It wasn't until they drove off in a panic that they realized Markeila had been shot.

"We were at Railroad Park, exercising, walking the dog and just laughing and talking," said Frazier.

Frazier and her godmother Auset Sen were driving home after their routine morning workout, when they stopped to talk with friends on 47th Street North.

"Within a minute of us pulling up, it happened," said Sen.

"I heard gunshots and I just started ducking," said Frazier.

The only thing on their minds was to get out of the area, but as they drove off, they realized their car and Frazier had been hit.

"I felt my back and I felt blood, so I just started putting pressure on it," said Frazier. "And I screamed, 'I think I was shot!'"

Her godmother said the teen stayed calm the entire drive to the hospital.

"She's 14, no child should go through that," said Sen. "No matter what goes on in these streets, or whatever, she's innocent. The babies are innocent. These children are innocent."

After being bandaged up at the hospital, they passed another shooting scene on the way home.

"I remember the streets were being blocked off, and I saw they were setting up the crime scene, and in my mind I was thinking, 'It's a never ending cycle,'" said Sen.

That crime scene was at the intersection of Carraway Boulevard and 1st Avenue North. Birmingham police say 18-year-old Herman Gordon Jr. was shot and killed while driving.

"This is what happens every day in Birmingham. Every day. It's non stop," said Sen.

"I'm just blessed that I'm still here," said Frazier.

Both said they don't believe they were the intended targets. No suspect information is known right now.

If you have any information, call Birmingham police at 205-328-9311.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.