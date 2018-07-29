14-year-old B'ham girl shot Saturday says she's blessed to be alive

David's current wheelchair is in major need of some TLC. He's had it for several years, and he said it's basically falling apart. And that would make sense since it's his only means of getting around.More >>
David's current wheelchair is in major need of some TLC. He's had it for several years, and he said it's basically falling apart. And that would make sense since it's his only means of getting around.More >>
The chance for showers and storms will increase tomorrow night and rain and storms will be likely on Tuesday.More >>
The chance for showers and storms will increase tomorrow night and rain and storms will be likely on Tuesday.More >>
Markeila Frazier said she's a bit sore, but she considers herself lucky. She and her godmother were inside their car talking to friends Saturday morning when they heard gunshots.More >>
Markeila Frazier said she's a bit sore, but she considers herself lucky. She and her godmother were inside their car talking to friends Saturday morning when they heard gunshots.More >>
The wet weather won't start immediately, so if there's anything you need to get done this week outdoors then Monday is your best bet.More >>
The wet weather won't start immediately, so if there's anything you need to get done this week outdoors then Monday is your best bet.More >>
Montevallo police say the truck pictured - a white Ford F-150 extended cab with hood damage - is possibly involved.More >>
Montevallo police say the truck pictured - a white Ford F-150 extended cab with hood damage - is possibly involved.More >>