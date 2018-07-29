Montevallo PD make arrest in deadly hit and run

Montevallo Police Chief Jeremy Littleton tells WBRC an arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run.

Authorities say they responded to a person injured on Selma Road just after 5 a.m Sunday. When officers arrived. they discovered the victim had been hit and killed.

Montevallo police say a white Ford F-150 extended cab with hood damage is possibly involved.

Police have not released the victim or the suspect's name.

If you have any information on the case, contact Montevallo PD at 205-665-1264.

