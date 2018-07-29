Montevallo PD investigating early-morning fatal hit and run

Montevallo police are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened early this morning.

Authorities say they responded to a person injured on Selma Road just after 5 a.m. When officers arrived, they say they discovered the victim had been hit by a vehicle and was deceased.

Montevallo police say the truck pictured - a white Ford F-150 extended cab with hood damage - is possibly involved.

If you have any information on the case, contact Montevallo PD at 205-665-1264.

