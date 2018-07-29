Montevallo PD investigating early-morning fatal hit and run

Montevallo police are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened early this morning.
Authorities say they responded to a person injured on Selma Road just after 5 a.m. When officers arrived, they say they discovered the victim had been hit by a vehicle and was deceased.
Montevallo police say the truck pictured - a white Ford F-150 extended cab with hood damage - is possibly involved.
If you have any information on the case, contact Montevallo PD at 205-665-1264.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.