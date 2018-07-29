Montevallo PD arrest man in connection with deadly hit-and-run

Montevallo police say an arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run on Selma Road.
Police have arrested and charged 23-year-old Brandon Michael Smith with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries or death.
The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Dwight Lewis Williams.
Authorities say they responded to a person injured on Selma Road just after 5 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim had been hit and killed.
Authorities continue to investigate.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.