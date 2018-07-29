Montevallo PD arrest man in connection with deadly hit-and-run

Montevallo police say an arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run on Selma Road.

Police have arrested and charged 23-year-old Brandon Michael Smith with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries or death.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Dwight Lewis Williams.

Authorities say they responded to a person injured on Selma Road just after 5 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim had been hit and killed.

Authorities continue to investigate.

