‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch” will arrive just in time for Halloween

Not sure how to clean the LCD, OLED, or plasma display that's the cornerstone of your living room?

The voice of Trevor Belmont has confirmed that work has already begun on the third season of Castlevania. The second season is set to air later this summer, but fans can rest easy knowing more episodes are on the way.

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

An Alpha Black Lotus game card just sold on eBay for $87K, proving that collectible game cards from Magic: The Gathering continue to appreciate in value

Riverdale fans are in for a treat, as Netflix has announced that it'll be hosting the upcoming series Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Sabrina the Teenage Witch ran for seven seasons during the 1990s and early 2000s and like many works from that era, it’s getting a reboot. The show will air on Netflix and is being produced byRoberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also produces the CW’sRiverdale.

Sabrina is coming to Netflix and she might just out-brood Jughead. Don’t @ me about talking cats (yet) Netflix US (@netflix) December 1, 2017

At the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Netflix announced thatSabrina the Teenage Witch would be premiering on October 26. The show’s first season will consist of 10 episodes. The announcement was made onstage via a crew of Sabrina dopplergangers. We have to say, it’s a more interesting way of handling things than a simple press release.

Time for CAOS. Oct 26. pic.twitter.com/uLgXFMLX0t — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) July 29, 2018

Sabrina herself will be played by Kiernan Shipka. Deadline reports that Michelle Gomez will be taking on the role of Sabrina’s mentor Mary Wardell. The role of Sabrina’s English cousin, Ambrose Spellman, has been landed by Chance Perdomo.More importantly, we recently got our first look at Salem.

LikeRiverdale, the new version ofSabrina will likely be darker than what some fans are used to, considering that it is based on the comic series TheChilling Adventures of Sabrina. The ongoing series delves heavily into themes of the occult and the darker aspects of Sabrina’s life as a witch.

Originallymeant to be a companion show toRiverdale on the CW,Sabrina was moved to Netflix. The streaming company is a good fit for the series, considering that it has streaming rights toRiverdale,and the show’s first season did very well there. It also did well for the CW, as it has been reported that the audience for the show’s second season premiere grew 60 percent from the previous season’s midseason debut.

“Probably more people watched it on Netflix thinking it was a Netflix show,” the CW’sRick Haskins told the Hollywood Reporter. “Our real challenge was taking those viewers and moving them over to The CW.”

Right now, it is unclear as to whether or not this show will tie intoRiverdaleor not. Crossovers might be difficult since it is a Netflix show, but the first season ofSupergirl aired on CBS before joining the CW, so it wouldn’t be completely unheard of.

Assuming the show does well, we might see the emergence of an “Archie-verse,” asAguirre-Sacasa has said that he would like to delve deeper into the Archie library.

“One of the nice things about me being a part of Archie Comics is having access to a library of 4,000 to 5,000 characters,” Aguirre-Sacassa said prior toRiverdale’sdebut. “Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Josie and the Pussycats those are characters who can very easily support their own show. But we [also] have superheroes. So in success, yes, the goal is to expand that way.”

Updated on 7-29-2018 to include information regarding the show’s release date.



