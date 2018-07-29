2 wrecks causing delays on I-59 SB

Two wrecks have traffic on I-59 southbound backed up.
The two wrecks happened at mile marker 113 and 115. One had injuries, but they are non-life threatening.
We will provide more information when it's available.
