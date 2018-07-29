Cullman, Jasper renewing football rivalry after 4-year hiatus

The Cullman Bearcats and Jasper Vikings will renew their football rivalry this fall after a four-year hiatus.

The Bearcats and Vikings will play August 23rd at Oliver-Woodard Stadium in Cullman during Week 0 of the AHSAA football schedule.

The two teams have not faced each other since 2013 when two coaches from then Walker and Cullman high school got into a post-game brawl after Cullman beat Jasper 13-10 at Kiro/Gambrell Field in Jasper.

Cullman and Jasper held a joint cookout Sunday at Sportsman's Lake Park in Cullman to bring the two teams together. Bearcats head coach Matt Plunkett and Vikings head coach Bryan Moore both enter their first year as head coaches at their respective schools.

"Today was an incredible day for two communities and programs that needed mending. Jasper and Cullman players and coaches spent the afternoon playing games and enjoying a meal together. Coach Plunkett and I, along with our staff and administration have an incredible opportunity to star over in this storied rivalry. We have a chance to create something special and that's exactly what we plan on doing," said Moore.

Kick off on August 23 is set for 7 p.m.

