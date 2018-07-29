2 shot in front of downtown Birmingham church - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

2 shot in front of downtown Birmingham church

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a double shooting that happened in front of a church in downtown Birmingham.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton says two people were shot on 14th Street North in front of Church of the Reconciler.

Both victims were transported to UAB. No suspects are in custody.

This story is developing.

