Emma Stone, Jonah Hill star in new 'fever dream' comedy

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Jonah Hill and Emma Stone are starring in a new TV series that tackles sensitive issues of mental illness and the pharmaceutical industry.

The Netflix series, a black comedy titled "Maniac," follows two participants of a murky late-stage pharmaceutical drug trial.

Hill plays a man diagnosed with schizophrenia, while Stone plays a woman fixated on broken relationships.

Both sign up to test a mysterious pill believed to cure anything about the mind, but things do not go as planned.

Cindy Holland, vice president of Netflix original series, announced its debut date, Sept. 21, during a panel at the Television Critics Association's summer meeting.

Holland called "Maniac" a "thought-provoking, fever dream of a show."

The actors starred opposite each other in the 2007 teen comedy "Superbad."

