Accident involving church van on I-59 sends 4 to hospital

A four-vehicle accident on I-59 sent four people to the hospital with minor injuries.

Birmingham Fire Capt. Harold Watson says the four transported include three from a church van and one from a private vehicle.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. just after 31st Street on I-59 NB. The accident involved the church van, two SUVs and a car.

