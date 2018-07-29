Accident involving church van on I-59 sends 4 to hospital

Four people were transported to a local hospital after a four-vehicle accident on I-59.More >>
The Birmingham Police Department has confirmed that they are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night in Pratt City.More >>
Another hot day underway across Central Alabama with any rain limited to South Alabama.More >>
The dry line will remain to our south across South Alabama through Monday morning limiting shower activity to Southeast Alabama through the remainder of the weekend.More >>
Authorities have confirmed that a 14-year-old girl was shot while in a vehicle in Birmingham.More >>
