Rep. John Lewis remains hospitalized for routine observation

ATLANTA (AP) - Civil rights icon and U.S. Rep. John Lewis remains hospitalized for undisclosed reasons.

Lewis' spokeswoman Brenda Jones told The Associated Press on Sunday the 78-year-old Georgia congressman will stay in the hospital until doctor's observations are complete.

She says Lewis is "resting very comfortably" after he was admitted into the hospital Saturday night for a "routine observation."

Jones says she expects he will be released "very soon." She did not release Lewis' condition.

Lewis, a Democrat, played a key role in the civil rights movement and marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965 in Selma, Alabama.

Lewis had been expected at an Atlanta event Saturday evening, but did not attend.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

