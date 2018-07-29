Charles Koch warns Trump trade war could trigger recession - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Charles Koch warns Trump trade war could trigger recession

By STEVE PEOPLES
Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Billionaire industrialist Charles Koch warned Sunday that Trump administration trade policies could trigger a recession.

The conservative activist lashed out at the Republican president's brewing international trade war as hundreds of donors gathered for a private retreat in the Colorado mountains.

Koch told reporters during a rare question-and-answer session that "protectionism at any level" is "detrimental."

Trump's approach could lead to a recession "if it's severe enough," he said.

The administration has imposed billions of dollars of tariffs on Chinese and Canadian goods and threatened billions more on America's allies in Europe. The White House last week announced plans to send $12 billion in taxpayer dollars to U.S. farmers to help ease the economic fallout.

The conservative Koch network, which has broken with Trump on immigration, government spending and trade, is promising to punish politicians in either party who support the tariffs.

Asked to respond to Koch's remarks, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters cast Trump as "a free trader."

"He believes that the best way forward is for all countries to get rid of unfair practices and move toward zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, and zero subsidies," Walters said. "However, until other countries move in that direction, stop engaging in unfair practices, and start playing by the rules, the President is going to take tough action."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Mission: Impossible _ Fallout' shoots to No. 1

    'Mission: Impossible _ Fallout' shoots to No. 1

    Sunday, July 29 2018 11:33 AM EDT2018-07-29 15:33:20 GMT
    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:19 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:19:09 GMT
    (Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout."(Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout."

    6 movies in, Tom Cruise, 'Mission: Impossible' still a box office draw.

    More >>

    6 movies in, Tom Cruise, 'Mission: Impossible' still a box office draw.

    More >>

  • Hope grows as deadly Northern California blaze slows down

    Hope grows as deadly Northern California blaze slows down

    Sunday, July 29 2018 1:32 AM EDT2018-07-29 05:32:56 GMT
    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:14 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:14:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter makes a stand in front of an advancing wildfire as it approaches a residence Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Redding ,Calif.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter makes a stand in front of an advancing wildfire as it approaches a residence Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Redding ,Calif.

    A deadly Northern California wildfire has destroyed more than 500 buildings and is threatening thousands more as it rages into its fourth day.

    More >>

    A deadly Northern California wildfire has destroyed more than 500 buildings and is threatening thousands more as it rages into its fourth day.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: Claim that Sean Spicer used racial slur is false

    Lawyer: Claim that Sean Spicer used racial slur is false

    Sunday, July 29 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-07-29 16:43:22 GMT
    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:12 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:12:33 GMT
    A lawyer for Sean Spicer says an accusation that the former White House press secretary used a racial slur to describe a black student while in high school is false.More >>
    A lawyer for Sean Spicer says an accusation that the former White House press secretary used a racial slur to describe a black student while in high school is false.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly