Diversified Gas & Oil completes $575 million acquisition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama-based company has completed a $575 million acquisition in producing gas and oil.

Al.com reports that Diversified Gas & Oil of Birmingham completed the acquisition this week of EQT Corporation's southern Appalachian. It doubles the company's production to more than 60,000 barrels of oil per day.

Diversified assumes operation of select EQT Corporation gas and oil assets across Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 11,000 wells, there will be 6,400 miles of gathering pipe and 59 compressor stations.

Company officials say more than 250 employees will be joining Diversified while existing workforce will be retained.

Diversified CEO Rusty Hutson says the acquisition delivers on the company's stated objectives.

The purchase was funded through an extension to the company's existing credit facility.

