First Alert Weather: A hot, sunny Sunday

Another hot day underway across Central Alabama with any rain limited to South Alabama.

North of the front things remain hot and dry but the front will begin lifting north as the weekend ends and southerly winds begin transporting Gulf moisture north. After highs Sunday hit the 90-95 degree range, nighttime temperatures will be slow to cool but will eventually bottom out in the 68-73 degree range.

Our first weather disturbance will move out of the plains and approach North Mississippi and eventually Central Alabama by tomorrow night. Rain chances then ramp up beginning Monday night while most areas remain rain-free for most of the day. Cloud cover will begin increasing prior to the rain's arrival.

The Storm Prediction Center has now placed a few Northwest/West Alabama counties in the Marginal Risk Category for Severe Storms late Monday although the best chance for strong storms will remain to the north.

Any instability which does develop will be even more limited overnight Monday into Tuesday as more rain begins to stabilize the atmosphere. There will be numerous showers and thunderstorms developing by Tuesday, but it looks to be a limited threat for organized severe weather.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue in the forecast through the week's end thanks to the front's stalling over the Southeast. By next weekend, a more typical summer-like weather pattern returns with mainly scattered afternoon/early evening showers and thunderstorms with rain chances generally ending overnight.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.