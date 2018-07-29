Pratt City homicide victim identified

The Birmingham Police Department has confirmed that they are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night in Pratt City.

Police have identified the victim as 43-year-old Brian Lee Hill.

Officers received the call around 10:30 p.m. that a male had been shot. When the officers arrived, they found an unresponsive driver.

Medics had to forcibly enter the vehicle and determined that the victim had been shot in the leg. Authorities pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating and few details are known at this time. However, authorities indicate the victim was likely shot from outside the vehicle.

The Birmingham Police Department is asking for anyone who has information regarding this case to contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

