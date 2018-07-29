Man rushes into fight, flings coyote by tail to protect dog

When two friends want to play, it’s hard to keep them apart.

When two friends want to play, it's hard to keep them apart.

Scott Schach said he’d always seen coyotes around his home but never up close until two of them attacked Princess. (Source: Pixabay, File)

GREENFIELD, WI (RNN) – A Wisconsin man and his dog both walked away without a scratch when they fought off two coyotes in their front yard.

Scott Schach was sitting outside July 11 with his 90-pound German shepherd Princess when the dog stumbled upon two coyotes in the Greenfield, WI, yard, according to WDJT.

The coyotes attacked Princess, and Schach ran to her rescue.

"I was just scared. I was scared for her. I had a buddy… that lost a dog a couple of years ago to coyotes. And I was just worried about her being all bit up and such," Schach told WDJT.

At first, Schach tried kicking and punching the attacking animals, but when that didn’t work, he changed his strategy.

"Somehow (I) got a hold of one of their tails, and then, she turned around and bit my arm. Then, I got a hold of her leg, and I had a hold of her tail and her leg, and I flung her as hard as I could," Schach told WISN.

The coyote ran off. Luckily, its bite didn’t puncture Schach’s skin, WISN reports.

Princess pinned down the second creature, Schach said.

"It was just yipping and whining, and I told her to let go. She let go and sat down, and the other one took off up the driveway, up the road," Schach told WISN.

Schach said the coyotes were about half the size of the dog, according to WDJT.

The concerned pet owner took Princess to the veterinarian, but she was uninjured and is doing fine.

Police confirmed the incident, saying the fight lasted about 30 seconds, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

In the weeks following the fight, Schach says the coyotes have been lurking in the nearby woods. He told WISN he’s considering putting up motion sensor lights in case one of the animals returns to attack Princess.

While coyotes are known to sometimes prey on pets, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says clearing brush and undergrowth from your yard as well as sealing garbage and removing nearby wild fruit may help keep the creatures at bay, according to the Journal Sentinel.

If you encounter a coyote, the department recommends scaring them by shouting or throwing small objects near them.

