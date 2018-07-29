First Alert Weather: A sunny, hot afternoon

The dry line will remain to our south across South Alabama through Monday morning limiting shower activity to Southeast Alabama through the remainder of the weekend.

Temperatures will remain hot with highs Sunday afternoon ranging from 90-95. An area of low pressure will move toward the Mississippi River Valley today although the exact timing and impact on our weather are still literally up in the air.

A return flow of moisture ahead of an approaching front coupled with the low pressure brings rain chances back to the forecast as early as Monday afternoon. As the front to the south lifts north a warm front, expect scattered showers to develop along the front during the day with rain chances increasing Monday night into Tuesday.

With numerous showers and thunderstorms spreading across Central Alabama the system will slow keeping rain chances high until at least Wednesday. As the system stalls and more numerous showers and thunderstorms develop Monday night and Tuesday, this serves to limit instability in the atmosphere which will lower the development of any strong to severe storms.

For the second half of the week, the area of low pressure will remain stationary over the Southeast with a few additional weather disturbances rotating through the region and increasing the chance for rain and additional thunderstorms through next weekend. Long range forecast models still do not show any added instability over the region so we are not anticipating the development of severe storms. What we are expecting is a rainy end of the work-week with below normal temperatures attributable to the added cloud cover and rain.

