Father, baby survive MI motel fire that killed 6 family members - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Father, baby survive MI motel fire that killed 6 family members

Investigators say preliminary findings show the fire was accidental, likely caused by an electrical appliance. (Source: WSBT/CNN) Investigators say preliminary findings show the fire was accidental, likely caused by an electrical appliance. (Source: WSBT/CNN)

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI (WSBT/CNN) – A mother and five young children, ages 2 to 10, died in a massive fire that engulfed an extended stay motel in Michigan.

Neighbors say they are heartbroken and in shock following the deaths of 26-year-old mother Kiarre Curtis and her children: Marquise Thompson, 10; Gerome Randolph, 7; Samuel Curtis, 5; Savod Curtis, 4; and Avery Curtis, 2.

“I can’t handle it. I don’t know what to do. My mind seems like it doesn’t want to respond. But they were my friends. I liked them. They were little, young children,” neighbor Robert Payne said.

The family was staying on the second floor of the Cosmo Extended Stay Motel in Berrion County, MI, when a fire broke out on the floor below around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters say when they arrived, the entire building was engulfed in flames. However, the family’s causes of death are suspected to be smoke inhalation.

Neighbor Cassaundra Clements, whose daughter babysat the children, says the oldest boy tried to make it out of the room on his own but died feet from the door.

Kiarre Curtis’ husband, Samuel Curtis, and her 1-year-old daughter managed to escape the fire. The father wouldn’t let go of his baby girl, only saying, “This is all I have left,” Clements says.

Samuel Curtis and the baby were treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation and released.

“I’m just so sad for him right now. How do you lose your wife and kids?” family friend Darcia Knutson said.

Six other people, including four first responders, were also sent to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

Investigators say preliminary findings show the fire was accidental, with evidence pointing to an electrical appliance as the cause.

The motel did not have a sprinkler system because it was constructed before that was required by law, according to officials.

More forensic tests are expected before investigators can be sure of what happened. Autopsies for the six victims are scheduled for Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WSBT via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Science Says: Record heat, fires worsened by climate change

    Science Says: Record heat, fires worsened by climate change

    Saturday, July 28 2018 11:07 AM EDT2018-07-28 15:07:46 GMT
    Sunday, July 29 2018 5:34 AM EDT2018-07-29 09:34:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). An historic schoolhouse burns as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building.(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An historic schoolhouse burns as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building.

    Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.

    More >>

    Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.

    More >>

  • Father, baby survive MI motel fire that killed 6 family members

    Father, baby survive MI motel fire that killed 6 family members

    Sunday, July 29 2018 4:29 AM EDT2018-07-29 08:29:47 GMT
    Sunday, July 29 2018 4:29 AM EDT2018-07-29 08:29:47 GMT
    Investigators say preliminary findings show the fire was accidental, likely caused by an electrical appliance. (Source: WSBT/CNN)Investigators say preliminary findings show the fire was accidental, likely caused by an electrical appliance. (Source: WSBT/CNN)

    Investigators say preliminary findings show the fire was accidental, likely caused by an electrical appliance.

    More >>

    Investigators say preliminary findings show the fire was accidental, likely caused by an electrical appliance.

    More >>

  • Indianapolis teen severely burned in internet prank gone wrong

    Indianapolis teen severely burned in internet prank gone wrong

    Sunday, July 29 2018 1:45 AM EDT2018-07-29 05:45:08 GMT
    Sunday, July 29 2018 1:45 AM EDT2018-07-29 05:45:08 GMT
    Kyland Clark, 15, says his friend poured boiling water on him after the two looked up “Hot Water Challenge” videos online. (Source: WXIN/CNN)Kyland Clark, 15, says his friend poured boiling water on him after the two looked up “Hot Water Challenge” videos online. (Source: WXIN/CNN)

    The 15-year-old says his friend poured boiling water on him after the two looked up “Hot Water Challenge” videos online.

    More >>

    The 15-year-old says his friend poured boiling water on him after the two looked up “Hot Water Challenge” videos online.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly