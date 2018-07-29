Report: Fugitive Chinese police officer returns - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Report: Fugitive Chinese police officer returns

BEIJING (AP) - A police officer who was among China's top 100 international fugitives has returned from the United States to face charges of taking bribes, a state news agency said Sunday.

Zhang Yongguang became the 54th fugitive former official to return from abroad amid a marathon government campaign to capture corruption suspects abroad, the Xinhua News Agency said.

Zhang, who worked in the southern city of Shenzhen, fled the country in 2010, Xinhua said.

It gave no details of the charges against Zhang or possible penalties but news reports in 2010 said he was accused of taking 920,000 yuan ($135,000) from a crime suspect.

Zhang surrendered to police and handed over bribes he received, Xinhua said, citing a statement Saturday by the national anti-corruption agency.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Urban island effect' compounds Phoenix's sweltering heat

    'Urban island effect' compounds Phoenix's sweltering heat

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:53 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:53:06 GMT
    Sunday, July 29 2018 2:35 AM EDT2018-07-29 06:35:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, the sun beats down on downtown Phoenix. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona’s largest city is also an “urban heat island,” a phenomenon that pushes up temperatures i...(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, the sun beats down on downtown Phoenix. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona’s largest city is also an “urban heat island,” a phenomenon that pushes up temperatures i...

    Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

    More >>

    Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

    More >>

  • DNA to X-ray: Military has variety of tools to ID remains

    DNA to X-ray: Military has variety of tools to ID remains

    Friday, July 27 2018 5:05 PM EDT2018-07-27 21:05:22 GMT
    Sunday, July 29 2018 2:35 AM EDT2018-07-29 06:35:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool). A U.N. honor guard carries a casket containing remains believed to be from American servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after arriving from North Korea, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Friday, J...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool). A U.N. honor guard carries a casket containing remains believed to be from American servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after arriving from North Korea, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Friday, J...
    When the newly released Korean War remains are sent for analysis to a military lab in Hawaii, they'll enter a system that routinely identifies service members from that decades-old conflict.More >>
    When the newly released Korean War remains are sent for analysis to a military lab in Hawaii, they'll enter a system that routinely identifies service members from that decades-old conflict.More >>

  • Police: Texas mall robbery suspects nabbed; no shots fired

    Police: Texas mall robbery suspects nabbed; no shots fired

    Saturday, July 28 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-07-28 18:47:15 GMT
    Sunday, July 29 2018 2:33 AM EDT2018-07-29 06:33:48 GMT
    Authorities say there's an active shooting situation at a mall in McAllen, Texas, and are warning the public to stay away.More >>
    Authorities say there's an active shooting situation at a mall in McAllen, Texas, and are warning the public to stay away.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly