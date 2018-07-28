Rep. John Lewis hospitalized after becoming ill on flight - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Rep. John Lewis hospitalized after becoming ill on flight

Lewis, 76, was scheduled to appear at an event in Atlanta Saturday evening. (Source: CNN) Lewis, 76, was scheduled to appear at an event in Atlanta Saturday evening. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - Representative John Lewis has been hospitalized in the Atlanta area after falling ill on a flight, according to WSB.

Lewis' office told local media that his hospital stay is just for routine observation and he is expected to be released Sunday.

Lewis, 78, was scheduled to appear at an event in Atlanta Saturday evening.

He has served in the U.S. House, representing Georgia's 5th District since 1987.

He continued the fight for equal rights decades after federal laws were passed to criminalize segregation under the Jim Crow system.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

