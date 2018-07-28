Senator Doug Jones holds town hall in Hoover

Senator Doug Jones gave Alabamians the floor Saturday at a town hall in Hoover.

Several people stepped up to the mic to ask questions about topics ranging from immigration to Russian interference.

Senator Jones told us these town halls will become a more frequent event.

"I don't use this opportunity just simply for you to hear me," said Senator Jones. "I'd like to hear from you."

And with that, the dialogue between Senator Jones and hundreds of people began.

Some asked about reuniting immigrant families.

"We're working to have some oversight on that. Judiciary is also looking at it. I think the administration got the message. And between the HHS and DHS, they're working pretty hard," responded Senator Jones.

Others shared their concerns about our alliances.

"How is the senate in a bipartisan fashion creating a check or balance to the President as his behavior is attacking the most important alliance that we've ever had militarily, and arguably economically, by attacking NATO and NATO member countries?" asked retired U.S. Air Force Coloner Walt Sasser.

"These are our friends," responded the Senator. "They have been our allies for a long, long time. You don't treat our friends that way while you cozy up to dictators."

But the Senator's biggest concern Saturday was arguably Russian interference.

"Russian interference in our elections, in our society and in any number of things. The power grid that we're looking at now, that is a very serious security threat to the United States," he said. "People need to pay attention to that. People need to tell their congressional leaders to get on it, to make the sanctions hurt Russia. That to me is the most serious thing. "

One question the Senator refused to answer was which way he was leaning when it comes to the supreme court judge nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.

He said he has not made up his mind, and is currently examining Kavanaugh's body of work.

