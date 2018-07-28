Shooting victim drives self to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Shooting victim drives self to hospital with life-threatening in - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police say a man drove himself to Princeton Hospital this afternoon after being shot in the back.

The victim's injuries are life threatening.

This story is developing.

