Roberts, Mulroney on screen, playing romantic partners

By LYNN ELBER
AP Television Writer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney are reunited on screen and, to hear them banter, it feels so good.

The actors, who starred on the big screen in "My Best Friend's Wedding" and "August: Osage County," play romantic partners in the upcoming Amazon drama "Homecoming."

Roberts had to correct "Homecoming" producer Eli Horowitz's reference to this being her second go-around with Mulroney as her boyfriend.

"We were best friends," Roberts said of 1997's "My Best Friend's Wedding," stressing "best friends" and drawing laughs from a meeting of TV critics. Mulroney played her sister's fiance in 2013's "August: Osage County," and finally, Roberts said, "my boyfriend."

"It only took 30 years," she said. The actress, dressed in a powder-blue pantsuit and wearing her hair long and very blond, flashed her trademark broad grin.

Mulroney lavished praise on Roberts, who he called an "incredible actress" and close pal in real life.

"It's always been such a privilege to work with Julia," he said.

"Did everybody get that?" Roberts teasingly asked.

"Did you get all that about how grateful I am to have a buddy like Jules?" Mulroney said, smiling.

Their latest project, debuting Nov. 2 on Amazon's streaming service, is based on the podcast of the same name. The cast also includes Bobby Cannavale and Stephan James.

Roberts, among the A-list movie stars finding satisfaction in the expanding world of so-called peak TV, said there's no longer a distinction between the best of the big and small screens.

"I didn't really think about it ("Homecoming") as small screen," she said. Besides, she joked, "my television is very big."

