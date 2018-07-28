Wes: Hot, mainly dry this weekend

HOT AND MAINLY DRY THROUGH TOMORROW: This has certainly been one of calmest Saturdays we’ve experienced all summer! It’s feeling hot out there, but thanks to drier air, no rain is expected. Temperatures will quickly tumble into the low 80s through 8 p.m., with a mostly clear sky. We will have a light north-northeast wind overnight, with lows near 70 degrees. You can expect a very similar day for tomorrow, with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 90s. The chance for afternoon pop-up showers will be limited to areas south of our coverage area through tomorrow.

FIRST ALERT FOR AN INCREASING STORM THREAT MONDAY: The break in the stormy afternoon pattern won’t last long. We are tracking a system that will bring a significant increase in rain chances early next week. An upper level trough and front will arrive by Tuesday and we will begin to see storms and showers impacting the area late Monday. Most of the day Monday will be dry, with most of the rain arriving during the late afternoon and evening. I would plan for another hot day on Monday, with highs in the low 90s. Some of the storms Monday evening may be strong.

The system responsible for the increase in wet weather will end up stalling across our area. So this will bring more clouds into the mix, along with the likelihood of afternoon thunderstorms and showers throughout next week. You will also notice a d rop in temperatures, with highs in the middle 80s. Be sure to check in with me later this evening on WBRC. I will have the new model guidance with more specifics on when and where to expect rain. By the way, the tropics remain quiet and no development is expected within the next five days.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.