Homicide victim of shooting on Elton B. Stephens Expressway identified

Birmingham police are investigating a fatal shooting off Elton B. Stephens Expressway.
The victim is identified as 18-year-old Herman Gordon Jr.
BPD says the victim driver was shot at while driving north on Elton B. Stephens Expressway when someone in an unidentified vehicle began shooting, striking the victim multiple times.
When officers arrived to the scene, the victim had wrecked at the intersection of Carraway Blvd. and 1st Ave. North. There were multiple bullet holes in the car.
Investigators do not believe the shooting was random. There's no information on any suspects.
