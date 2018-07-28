B'ham police investigating homicide off Elton B. Stephens Expressway

Birmingham police are investigating a fatal shooting off Elton B. Stephens Expressway.
BPD says a male driver was shot and wrecked at the intersection of Carraway Blvd. and 1st Ave. North.
A stretch of Elton B. Stephens North near the exit is closed while authorities investigate.
There's no information on any suspects.
