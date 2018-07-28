14-year-old shot in Birmingham

Authorities have confirmed that a 14-year-old girl was shot while in a vehicle in Birmingham.
The driver of the vehicle transported the girl to Children's Hospital. She has non-life threatening injuries.
No suspect information is known at this time.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.