14-year-old shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities have confirmed that a 14-year-old girl was shot while in a vehicle in Birmingham.

The driver of the vehicle transported the girl to Children's Hospital. She has non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information is known at this time.

