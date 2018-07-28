Brady: 'Ridiculous' to link Edelman suspension, body coach - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Brady: 'Ridiculous' to link Edelman suspension, body coach

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fades back to pass during the team's NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fades back to pass during the team's NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, July 27, 2018.
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs to the practice field during the team's NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs to the practice field during the team's NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, July 27, 2018.

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Tom Brady says it's "ridiculous" for anyone to suggest the drug-policy suspension of Patriots receiver Julian Edelman's is related to the quarterback's personal health coach.

The questions about coach Alex Guerrero on Saturday prompted Brady to abruptly end his first media availability of training camp.

Edelman brushed aside a similar question in his first comments since receiving his four-game ban, expressing his affinity for Guerrero. Several Patriots have also worked with Guerrero, including Edelman and tight end Rob Gronkowski

Brady has relied on a fitness and nutrition program developed by Guerrero since 2004.

In January, Patriots CEO Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and Brady released a statement calling an ESPN report "flat-out inaccurate" that said there had been disputes between team officials and Guerrero regarding player-medical affairs.

__

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Chicago releases plan for court-monitored police reform

    Chicago releases plan for court-monitored police reform

    Friday, July 27 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-07-27 20:25:32 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-07-28 17:30:18 GMT
    (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, accompanied by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, center, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, speaks at a news conference...(Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, accompanied by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, center, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, speaks at a news conference...
    The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.More >>
    The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.More >>

  • Experts say urban sprawl, climate change hike wildfire risk

    Experts say urban sprawl, climate change hike wildfire risk

    Saturday, July 28 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-07-28 17:12:19 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-07-28 17:29:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2017 file photo shows an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after the Tubbs swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. In the last year, fires have devastated neighborh...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2017 file photo shows an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after the Tubbs swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. In the last year, fires have devastated neighborh...
    A fire that started days earlier in a rural community in Northern California underscored a new reality in the state when it suddenly tore through neighborhoods on the edge of a city: Urban areas in the Golden State...More >>
    A fire that started days earlier in a rural community in Northern California underscored a new reality in the state when it suddenly tore through neighborhoods on the edge of a city: Urban areas in the Golden State are increasingly vulnerable to wildfires.More >>

  • The Latest: 100s at funeral for 5 relatives killed in boat

    The Latest: 100s at funeral for 5 relatives killed in boat

    Saturday, July 28 2018 1:07 PM EDT2018-07-28 17:07:33 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-07-28 17:29:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest arrive for the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duck boat acc...(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest arrive for the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duck boat acc...
    Hundreds of people are attending the funeral for five of the nine members of an Indianapolis family who were killed when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake during a storm.More >>
    Hundreds of people are attending the funeral for five of the nine members of an Indianapolis family who were killed when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake during a storm.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly