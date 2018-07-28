Experts say urban sprawl, climate change hike wildfire risk - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By SUDHIN THANAWALA and JONATHAN J. COOPER
Associated Press

REDDING, Calif. (AP) - A fire that destroyed neighborhoods in the Northern California city of Redding underscores a new reality in the state: Urban areas are increasingly vulnerable to wildfires.

In the last year, fires have devastated neighborhoods in the Northern California wine country city of Santa Rosa and the Southern California beach city of Ventura.

Climate and fire experts say hotter weather attributed to climate change is drying out vegetation, creating more intense fires that spread quickly from rural areas to city subdivisions. But they also blame municipalities for expanding housing into previously undeveloped areas.

The fire that affected Redding started Monday about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of the city of about 92,000 people. Redding is about 250 miles (400 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

Fire officials say dry vegetation and gusty winds whipped up the flames.

