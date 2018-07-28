Dashcam video shows Ohio officers fatally shooting armed man - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Dashcam video shows Ohio officers fatally shooting armed man

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A dashcam video released by an Ohio police department shows two officers fatally shooting an armed man who appeared to be walking away.

Toledo police say 25-year-old Lamar Richardson was a suspect in multiple armed robberies. They say the two SWAT officers were detailed to search for Richardson and found him Friday afternoon.

Police Chief George Kral explained the video to the media Friday night and pointed out Richardson had pulled a handgun from his waistband and then faced the officers. The video then shows Richardson, gun in hand, turning and taking a few steps before being shot.

Kral says other officers had pursued Richardson in a stolen car earlier Friday before the SWAT officers spotted him on a bicycle. One SWAT officer chased Richardson on foot while the other pursued in a police SUV.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

