Serious accident on 280 forces road closure

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one person has died and that one person was critically injured in a wreck on U.S. Highway 280.

The incident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Chesser Plantation Lane in Chelsea. The westbound lanes are closed at this time and authorities anticipate that it will remain closed for a period of time as the investigation continues.

Authorities are rerouting traffic and are encouraging motorists to use alternate routes. The sheriff's office has asked motorists to drive slowly and be careful as first responders may be in the roadway.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes known.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.