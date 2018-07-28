New monument to World War I vets unveiled in Alabama

GREENVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A south Alabama county has a new monument to troops who died fighting in World War I.

WAKA-TV reports that a memorial unveiled Thursday in Butler County lists the names of 19 area men who lost their lives fighting in the war, which lasted from 1914 to 1918.

More than 100 people attended the dedication, held in Greenville where the memorial hangs at the area chamber of commerce.

Historian Nimrod Frazer spoke at the unveiling. Frazer wrote a book honoring his father and the over 3,500 men that served in World War I from Alabama.

Gerald Johnson of the Alabama World War I Centennial Committee says the troops deserved to be honored just like others who died fighting for their country.

Information from: WAKA-TV, http://www.waka.com/

