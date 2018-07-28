Woman and 5 kids killed in southwestern Michigan motel fire

SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Five children and an adult from the same family have been killed in a massive motel fire in southwestern Michigan.

Authorities say the Cosmo Extended Stay Motel in Sodus (SO'-dis) Township was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, shortly after a 911 call at 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

The Berrien County sheriff's office says the children ranged in age from 2 to 10. A woman identified as 26-year-old Kiarre Samuel also died.

The motel is off Interstate 94 in the southwestern corner of Michigan, roughly 100 miles (160 kilometers) from Chicago. The sheriff's office says 27 rooms were occupied at the time of the fire. Ninety percent of the property has smoke, fire or water damage.

Eight people were treated for smoke inhalation and released from a hospital.

